MUMBAI — Is there something more than what meets the eye? “Undekhi” is a new original series coming soon on SonyLIV. The teaser showcases the locales of Sundarbans and a murder. While the first look seems interesting, it definitely makes you want to know more. If you go by the title of the series, are we missing out on something important that is “Undekhi” (unseen)?
The series is produced for Applause Entertainment by Siddharth Sengupta's Edgestorm Productions, and directed by Ashish Shukla. It features an ensemble cast of talented actors—Harch Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The dialogues have been penned by the versatile veteran Varun Badola, who impressed us with his performance as Kaashi in the recently released drama SonyLIV series “Your Honor.”
Badola, an accomplished and versatile actor, had also written dialogues for the hit 2018 series on ALTBalaji, “Apharan,” in which he had also played a crucial role.
