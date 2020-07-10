MUMBAI — SonyLIV is suddenly going great guns with their web series. After “Your Honor” and also “Undekhi,” which streams from today, they will unleash “Avrodh—The Siege Within,” July 31.
“Avrodh” is inspired by the September 2016 Uri attacks and is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book “India’s Most Fearless.” The series features an incredible star cast of Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli. Kabi seems to be playing National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, played by Paresh Rawal in the 2018 super-hit film on the same subject.
“Avrodh…” (meaning a barrier) promises to showcase a different side of the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian army on terror launch-pads.
