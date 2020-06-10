MUMBAI — SonyLIV has emerged as the most preferred way of participation for the fans and aspirants of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” This year saw more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries, with SonyLIV seeing a 42 percent jump in participation.
In a landmark change, the auditions that have traditionally been happening on-ground across eight cities and 10 days, were conducted digitally on a single day via the SonyLIV app this season. These auditions saw more than 12000 participants, a fourfold increase compared to the last season.
With the evolution of digital media in changing times, SonyLIV brought the audience closer to their favorite reality show through the comfort of their homes. The online auditions of “KBC 12” have created history and broken all records by providing an ease of access to participants and saving their travel time to audition cities. The digital auditions also allow a robust verification process, giving users direct access to the entire selection procedure. This also safeguards against fraudulent activities.
The auditions commenced with a general knowledge test followed by a video uploaded by the participants. The assessment for the final round will be centered on the cumulative score and participants with the highest scores will qualify for personal interviews. In alignment to this process, the selection for the Fastest Finger First contestants will be based on the scores of the above selection process. To ensure inclusivity, makers have facilitated calls for visually-challenged people who are auditioning.
Amogh Dusad, programming and new initiatives, Digital Business, said, “The exclusive digital selection process for “KBC” has recorded an all-time high number of hopefuls. A threefold increase in the participants with the online selection process signifies the yardstick of our user engagement on the SonyLIV app and the evolving preference of digital mediums among users. The process enabled us to reach out to a wider cross-section of audience while innovating with the second screen initiative.”
