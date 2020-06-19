MUMBAI — On the day Sunil (Ranvir Shorey) and wife Malti (Mansi Multani) are hosting a Diwali party, he is visited by an uninvited guest – the husband (Chandrachoor Rai) of the woman (Palomi Ghosh) with whom he is having an extramarital affair. And he shoots himself in front of him even as guests are expected.
What follows is a series of events that turns their festival of lights into a night of dark revelations. Black comedy and more is seen in this Rajat Kapur directorial that brings together an ensemble cast of Cyrus Sahukar, Shruti Seth, Tara Sharma Saluja, Sagar Deshmukh, Nupur Asthana, Kalki Koechlin, Manoj Pahwa and Yamini Das.
The 90 minute film has certain similarities to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rope” but is neither an adaptation nor lifted from there.
