MUMBAI — Adapted from the Israeli series “Kvodo,” “Your Honor” chronicles the life of an honest and upright man, Bishan Khosla, who is to be promoted as a High Court judge. But fate has different plans when his son gets involved in a hit-and-run case.
Caught in the dilemma between family and morality, will the judge in him be able to overrule the system? Witness Bishan’s fall from grace as he uses his wits and knowledge of the law to save his son. Directed by E. Niwas, the series features Jimmy Sheirgill, Varun Badola and Mita Vashisht. Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol and Mahabir Bhullar are also in the cast.
The 2017 Israeli television show, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, featured Yoram Hattab, Ilanit Ben-Yaakov, Hisham Suliman and Alma Dishi. The series is also being remade as “Your Honor” in the US, with Brian Cranston.
