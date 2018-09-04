MUMBAI— “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” apart from being known as an iconic quiz show, is famous for the impeccable Hindi that Amitabh Bachchan speaks on the show. Bachchan’s command over the language is evident when he interacts with both the contestants on the Hot Seat and the audience.
As the 10th season of the show premiered on Sept. 3, Bachchan was asked if he felt if the new generation is using lesser Hindi and getting more westernized. Bachchan was prompt to reply, “Yes, I agree with that observation. When it comes to ‘KBC,’ I am not trying to force anything on anyone, but the language of the show is Hindi, and hence I speak Hindi. If this inspires the younger generation to speak in Hindi more, it is good.”
He added, “These days when I get a script that is written in Roman Hindi, I return it to the person, and ask them to write it in Devnagiri script.”
When probed about the language used in the Bachchan household, the actor said with a smile, “We speak in a universal language… we speak in Hindi and English both. Some of our family members are from North India, some from the Southern land and some from West Bengal. So if you come to our house, we appreciate Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and every other language
