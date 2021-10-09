LOS ANGELES — Delhi-born, South Korea-based Anupam Tripathi, who plays a Pakistani migrant, Ali Abdul, in Netflix's 'Squid Game,’ is only just coming to terms with the phenomenal success of the show, according to Variety magazine.
Tripathi's character is one of hundreds of deep-in-debt people roped into a deadly contest based on Korean playground games. "We felt that it will be received well, but when it became a phenomenon and sensation, it was not expected – I was not prepared," said Tripathi.
Tripathi grew up primarily interested in music until he chanced upon a stage production of 'Spartacus.’ He played a slave in the production and eventually joined the Delhi-based Behroopia theatre group. There, he was mentored by the late playwright Shahid Anwar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.