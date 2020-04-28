MUMBAI — Sriti Jha has a special message for her fans as Zee TV’s “Kumkum Bhagya” crosses yet another glorious milestone—six years! Produced by Ekta Kapoor and featuring Shabir Ahluwalia (as Abhi), Sriti Jha (as Pragya), Krishna Kaul (as Ranbir) and Mugdha Chapekar (as Prachi); this family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.
The chemistry of its leads Abhi-Pragya as well as the Gen-Next couple Prachi and Ranbir and an intriguing plot full of twists, turns and surprises have kept the viewers hooked. In fact, the show has been a roaring success on the viewership charts every year and has won more than 50 awards till date.
“Kumkum Bhagya” has reaffirmed the belief that opposites do attract, showcasing how despite having contrasting personalities, its lead protagonists are inseparable. The love story of the flamboyant Abhi and the bespectacled, girl-next-door Pragya is relatable. In fact, the romance between Prachi, a simple, small-town but independent and brave girl, and Ranbir, the dashing man who has girls swooning over him is also something to which most millennials relate.
“Kumkum Bhagya” also delves into the dynamics between a diverse set of characters in Abhi-Pragya’s lives, each of who have won the hearts of viewers in their individual capacity. The power of the show’s emotional quotient is evident in the passionate response it receives each time Abhi-Pragya or Prachi-Ranbir part or unite!
Sriti Jha says, “I would like to thank the whole team. It is their dedication and hardwork that has enabled us to entertain the audience and garner so much love. Also, I would like to tell all our fans and followers that we love you as much as you love us. It is for your entertainment that we strive to put our best foot forward. Due to the current lock down, we haven’t been able to shoot for new episodes, but I am glad that the audience is enjoying our journey of over 1500 episodes that is currently on-air right now on Zee TV!”
