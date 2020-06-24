MUMBAI — Despite a lockdown on shoots, Zee TV kept its viewers motivated with uplifting and exciting content and pulled out all the stops to ensure that its viewers are constantly engaged with varied content. With the lockdown slowly phasing out, the channel is gearing up to resume shoots and bring all-new episodes of its popular shows back into the lives of its loyalists.
As we take baby steps in the direction of a better tomorrow, Zee TV invites its audiences to reconnect with the journeys of their favorite dinner table companions Pragya, Preeta, Guddan and Kalyani, as fresh episodes of the shows are set to be on air shortly.
Picking up from where they trailed off, Zee TV’s immensely-popular show “Kumkum Bhagya” will return on air soon with Pragya (Sriti Jha) and her family keeping you on the edge of your seats with unprecedented twists and turns in the upcoming, never-seen-before episodes.
It was a few days ago that Sriti shot for a promo from her home, even as she abided by all the lockdown protocols as she shot alone, did her own make-up, hair, lighting, setting the frame and recording the shots on her mobilephone. During this process, Jha mentioned how she missed two very important people from the set.
She revealed, “To be honest, I am missing everyone from my “Kumkum Bhagya” family. In fact, while getting ready for this home shoot, I felt that this was the first time I have dressed up as Pragya without Gaurav dada and Shabana didi, who are my makeup artiste and hair stylist respectively.”
“I miss them as well as the extended family on my set including Shabbir, Mugdha, Krishna and many others. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting again and I hope it is safe enough to get back to the set and shoot together once again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.