MUMBAI — Television lovers are in for a treat as Star Plus brought back original episodes of its popular shows July 13 —“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke” and “Yeh Hai Chahatein” — with fresh story lines. Raising the entertainment quotient, the channel has also announced the launch of a new show, “Anupamaa.”
Moreover, Star Plus will host movie premieres for wholesome family entertainment on weekends too — with the World Television Premiere of the super-hit film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” July 26. The iconic mythology shows, “Ramayana” and “Mahabharata” will continue to air.
“We are happy to have entertained our viewers throughout the lockdown phase and are excited to bring back their favorite shows after more than 100 days. We hope that our engaging mix of romance, drama series and light-hearted content along with movie premieres will continue to entertain our viewers,” said a Star Plus spokesperson.
Star Plus now presents a fresh line-up of stories as follows:
“Kasautii Zindagii Kay”: Watch the new twists in Anu-Pre’s lives with the much-awaited entry of Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj.
“Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”: A surprising suspense in which Mishti is embroiled in and Abir is out to protect her at any cost.
“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”: Brings the nation’s favorite with a double ‘dhamaka,’ a comedy of errors between Naira and her double Tina.
“Anupamaa”: A slice-of-life story of a homemaker who dons multiple hats to keep her family happy.
“Yeh Hai Chahatein”: Presents rockstar Rudraksh’s transformation into responsible parenthood.
Also from the Star Network, Star Bharat started telecasting fresh episodes of “RadhaKrishn – Krishn-Arjun Gatha,” “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi” and “Savdhaan India – F.I.R.” from Jul. 13. Star Gold, known for airing the latest movies on Indian television, will showcase recent releases like “Love Aaj Kal” and more. Disney Channel and Hungama will air fresh episodes of “Bapu,” “Guddu” and “The Hagemaru Show” respectively.
