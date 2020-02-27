MUMBAI — One of the leading general entertainment channels, Star Plus, will soon launch “Anupamaa,” the official Hindi remake of their iconic Bengali show, “Sreemoyee” from Star Jalsha.
“Sreemoyee” was produced by Magic Moments, based on a story by Leena Gangopadhyay. “Anupamaa” is its Hindi remake, and Rajan Shahi, the maker of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,” is the show-runner for this serial.
The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker who dons multiple hats like any other and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfils all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family.
The titular role is essayed by popular television actor Rupali Ganguly, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Sudhanshu Pandey as her husband on the show.
Ganguly says, “This show is doubly special to me because it has been immensely loved by people from my father’s hometown and also, being a mother myself, I can relate to the different aspects of Anupamaa’s character. Bengal is where I started my acting career and the people there have always showered me with love and affection. I’m confident that the Hindi television-watching audience will enjoy the show as much as the audience in Bengal has.”
Ganguly made her Hindi film debut in the 1996 “Angaara” opposite Mithun Chakraborty. The film was directed by her late father, the eminet director Anil Ganguly. She is best known for her hilarious turn in the Star Plus’ classic sitcom, “Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai,” which had a misfired sequel on the web.
