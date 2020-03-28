MUMBAI — The latest show of ZEE5 titled “State of Siege : 26/11” has received phenomenal response from viewers. Every aspect of the show has been highly appreciated.
The story is based on 26/11, which had changed the entire functioning and algorithm in the heart of Mumbai and had a huge impact on the entire nation with a terrorist attack that hit the city in 2008. Owing to the massive response and appreciation, the show has received a remarkable IMDb rating of 9.7/10 which speaks volumes.
ZEE5 has a variety of content with unique concepts. In today’s time where content is king and so are consumers, , this is the latest example of a memorable show. Based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book “Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11,” “State of Siege: 26/11” discloses many unknown facts and untold stories about the entire incident and is a tribute to the National Security Guards (NSG).
Starring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah, the show is directed by Matthew Leutwyler.
