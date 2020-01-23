MUMBAI — There are many love stories, but only a few are relatable and can connect with the viewers. One such story was of Suman and Shravan, who engaged the audiences through their amazing chemistry.
This is the reason why “Ek Duje ke Vaaste” was a great hit, and the show is now returning with its second season Feb. 2020 on Sony Entertainment Television. Produced by StudioNEXT, the show will see two budding actors – Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur – playing the lead roles of Shravan and Suman respectively.
Set against an army backdrop, “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2” is a love story that highlights how the absence of an apology during a misunderstanding can spell the death-knell for a relationship.
Recently, the team shot their first promo in Ladakh in very cold weather. While the cast and crew were shivering, the lead pair decided to make themselves comfortable around the bonfire. While doing so, they even shot a few sequences for the promo, during which the sizzling chemistry of Suman and Shravan was highlighted. The two young actors even gazed deeply in each other’s eyes!
Speaking about the sequence, Kapur said, “It was cold, but it was a beautiful experience and a wonderful start to our show. While shooting we had so much fun during the bonfire sequence. It was a romantic one. I think Mohit and I have become really good friends while working together, which has benefited us to perform sequences that highlight strong chemistry between Suman and Shravan.”
