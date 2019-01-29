MUMBAI— Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s magnum opus mythological love story “RadhaKrishn” went on to become the greatest love story to be told on television – a musical with 20 original Ras Leela compositions. The show is doing extremely well on the TRP charts and has maintained a consistent position in the top 5 shows on Indian television.
The serial introduced fresh faces to play the young Radha and Krishna, and newbies Mallika Singh and Marathi actor Sumedh Mudgalkar respectively struck a chord with the viewers bringing a fresh breath of air with their chemistry visible on the show.
The light-eyed actor who plays Krishna was recently seen in a different avatar as he was unrecognizable dressed as a woman! This happened as Radha confided in her father that she hated Krishna and would marry whichever boy her family chose for her. Krishna and Balram crash the wedding with the former dressed as women. Towards the end, everyone realized that Radha was actually marrying a demon and why Krishna did what he did.
