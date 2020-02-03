MUMBAI — The sweet, pretty and much-loved Angoori Bhabhi, played by Shubhangi Atre, has been winning audiences’ hearts not only in India but across the world with her comic timing and innocence. And the newest additions to her list of admirers are Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
Recently, Sunny and Deol were shooting a commercial, and elder brother Sunny revealed that he is a big fan of Angoori Bhabhi and that his entire family thoroughly enjoys watching her show “Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai” on &TV.
He mentioned that Angoori is everyone’s favorite and the show is a real stress-buster for them. Agreeing with Sunny, Bobby mentioned that Angoori’s iconic line “Sahi Pakde Hain (You have understood me correctly)” simply cracks him up every time he hears it and it has indeed become his pet catchphrase too!
Flattered by the compliments, Atre said, “It feels really great when people from the industry and especially well-established and celebrated actors praise your work. We often look up to movie actors and admire their work, but when they reciprocate and admire us for ours, it means a lot.”
“I am totally overwhelmed by their love and affection. It is quite encouraging to see how our show has touched so many lives and especially celebrated and well-known personalities.”
“As an actor, I feel honored to be loved and recognized by people from the fraternity. I had fun shooting with the Deols and I am deeply indebted to this show for giving me the character of Angoori Bhabhi, and also my fans for always showering me with constant love and affection,” she said.
