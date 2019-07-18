MUMBAI— Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological saga, “Vighnaharta Ganesh” narrates stories woven around Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped before all other Hindu Gods. The upcoming track of the story shows how Ganesha creates Bhandasura from the ashes of Kamdev, who Shiva had reduced into nothing. “Super Dancer Chapter 3” fame Dhairya Tandon, fondly known as “Little Birju Maharaj” on the show (in honor of the Kathak dance legend) is seen essaying the role of Bhandasur.
Ludhiana boy Dhairya Tandon rose to popularity through his Kathak dance in the show and became famous as Baby Birju Maharaj for his classical dance talent. The young dancer will be seen playing someone who has negative inclinations and takes whatever teachings Ganesha gives negatively, thus harming others.
Tandon said, “When I got this offer, my entire family was excited. I look forward to working with actors like Malkhan Singh-ji and Akanksha Puri-ji, and will surely give my best to do justice to the role.”
