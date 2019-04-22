MUMBAI—Thre is no end to inventiveness in gimmickry (or gimmickry in inventiveness, whichever you prefer!) on television’s reality shows. The popular kids’ dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 3,” which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, features kids who are no less than professional dancers, who week on week, dance with double the energy, style and motivation.
This weekend, the show brought another twist – in the ‘Guru Exchange’ episode. Simply put, the current Guru-Shishya jodis were shuffled, and the contestants were paired with a different guru. Going with the theme, the hosts of the show also had an exchange of personalities! Rithvik was seen as Mama while Paritosh displayed a Rithvik-like swagger.
While it was all fun and play, there was someone on the sets who was getting very jealous! Rithvik Dhanjani, who disguised himself as “TRP (viewership ratings) mama” was seen getting a lot of attention from judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The original TRP mama always craves for Shetty’s attention. For the first time ever, Shetty obliged to the request of Rithvik dressed as TRP Mama and danced with him, much to the disappointment of Paritosh Tripathi – the original TRP mama. The exchange fever took an interesting twist when it came to hosts Dhanjani and Tripathi. This swap seemed to benefit not the real, but the disguised TRP mama.
Well, guess it is all about the TRPs.
