MUMBAI—Surbhi Jyoti, who recently completed the shoot for her popular show “Naagin 3,” is currently in Switzerland. The actress has taken a break to unwind and rejuvenate before taking on her next project. After months of hectic schedules, the actress finally let her hair down and experienced Switzerland’s scenic beauty and grandeur, where she also plans to celebrate her birthday.
Said the actress, “I am absolutely thrilled to be going to Switzerland. This will be my second trip to this beautiful country, and I can’t think of a better place to kick-start my holiday. From adventure sports to exploring fun museums and indulging in the best of Swiss delicacies, I have a lot of things to tick off my bucket list.
I look forward to ringing in my birthday in Switzerland and come back home with unforgettable memories.”
The actress has been taking her fans through a visual treat of Switzerland via her social media handles.
