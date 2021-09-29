MUMBAI — Staying true to his innate style, Salman Khan returns as host of
“Bigg Boss” that will be presented by Prem Jyotish and co-powered by Biz2Credit and Royal Chef’Secret. For the first time ever, the “Bigg Boss” house manifests into a jungle.
The new season premieres Oct. 2 at 8.00 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT and will thereafter air every day 8.00 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT on Aapka Colors.
“Bigg Boss” is set in a jungle, marked with many ‘Sankats’ (troubles), harboring many surprises at every step of the way. It is a place where the most unexpected things can unfold. For the first time this season, a jungle is set to turn into an abode for the contestants.
Back with a bang, the enigmatic Salman Khan will weave his magic as host. As 13 diverse personalities navigate their way through the woods, their guide in this suhana (beautiful) ‘suffer’ (troublesome journey) will be the VishwasunTREE. A speaking tree of temptation will make way for a lot of ‘dangal’ (challenges) by fulfilling contestants’ desires, albeit in exchange of a big sacrifice.
Produced by Endemol Shine India, “Bigg Boss Season 15” is set to redefine TV entertainment. Talking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, shared, “We, at Aapka Colors, always believe in delivering innovative, engaging and diverse content to our viewers with our variety of fiction and non-fiction shows. The momentum will continue in the festive season with the launch of our marquee show “Bigg Boss,” a show that the nation adores and eagerly looks forward to every year. Our endeavor every season is to not only provide voyeuristic entertainment to our viewers but also create interesting engagement opportunities for our sponsors and partners and we have lots in store this year. We look forward to a great and exciting season of “Bigg Boss.””
Staying true to the essence of the show, the new season will unleash many challenges upon the contestants as they fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food or a place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates. As they traverse through the uncertainties of the jungle, the contestants will have to endure tougher tasks, spend sleepless nights, encounter countless adventures, and face the wrath of the VishwasunTREE and “Bigg Boss.” After featuring in the high-octane season of “Bigg Boss OTT,” Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt will make their way in “Bigg Boss 15” and will be seen inside the house with other mix of new contestants including Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht.
Govind Shahi, executive v-p & head, IndiaCast International Business, said, ““Bigg Boss” is one of our flagship shows and has been running successfully over the last 14 years. This year, with a new twist in the format, we are confident of making this season even bigger, ensuring never-seen- before entertainment for our South Asian viewers across the world.”
Salman Khan said, “It is always a great pleasure to come back to hosting “Bigg Boss,” a show that I share such a long-standing association with. Like the past successful seasons, the new season of the show will be even more exciting, as the contestants get ready for a wild ride in the jungle with VishwasunTREE accompanying them in their journey. Rest assured; this season is about to witness dangal like never before. Buckle up, it is going to be an excursion to remember as it.”
