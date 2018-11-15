MUMBAI— Aiming to spread awareness and keep people alert, “Savdhaan India” completes yet another milestone: the show has recently achieved the 100-episode mark in Season 2. It is a matter of pride and happiness for the whole team as the second season went on air in July.
Sushant Singh has been hosting the show since the beginning and has now been associated with it for six years. The actor is extremely happy about this and is confident about more such celebrations in the future. In a media release, he said, “I am very happy. I have put my heart and soul in this show, and it is very close to my heart. I thank all my viewers for making it a success and look forward to their continued love and support for many more episodes to come.”
The show deals with real-life stories: of murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, fraud, robbery, forgery, rape, sexual assault, and other crimes. Aired first in April 2012 on STAR TV, it has already crossed 2700 episodes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.