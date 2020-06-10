MUMBAI — A nine-episode show starring Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh, the Hotstar Specials show “Aarya” marks the digital debut for both the actors. The show airs Jun. 19. Sen and Singh, coincidentally, had both made their debuts in 1996, Sen with the flop “Dastak,” and Singh with the hits “Maachis” and “Tere Mere Sapne.” They had never worked together on the big screen.
Hotstar Specials, in conjunction with RMF (Ram Madhvani Films) has made this series about a family for whom organized crime is a daily business, and betrayal runs deep. Aarya is a loving wife and doting mother and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics business changes when life is suddenly turned upside down and her family is threatened. To protect them, she is forced to become the very person she never wanted to be, as she realizes that to protect her family from (other) criminals, she herself needs to become one.
Sen is the protagonist in a titular role and the show also features an ensemble cast of Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Endemol Shine, “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza.”
Directors Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat have shot the entire series in 360 degrees system with natural lighting that gives the show a real, believable look—a first for digital content. Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary are the writers.
Shot in Rajasthan, “Aarya” showcases a contemporary India with a strong take on women in powerful roles. Ram Madhvani, director, co-creator and co-producer, said, “The world of “Aarya” is a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds and betrayal at the heart of it all. It’s a bold and strong narrative that takes it beyond the spectrum of a crime drama. Every character has a purpose in Aarya’s journey as she goes from being a homemaker to a hardened criminal.”
He goes on, “I spent many years trying to build this world brick-by-brick but I didn’t do it alone—588 others from the cast and crew have built this show from ground up! I am thankful to the team at Hotstar Specials who have helped us bring this vision to life; and to the immense talents of both Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh and to all our actors. It’s going to be an unpredictable but refreshing watch!”
Sen said, “Aarya represents strength, determination and, above all, vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world that is run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Hotstar Specials, Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime!”
Singh adds, “Things heat up quite fast as a web of lies and betrayal begins to unravel itself – almost like a butterfly effect. The beauty of digital content is that there is a brave new form of storytelling and I am beyond exhilarated to make my debut with this show. The level of tension and intensity fuelled by several plot twists, and a mystery at its very core will keep the viewers guessing.”
Here is a brief synopsis: Born into an upper-class family in Rajasthan, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) is a doting wife to Tej (Chandrachur Singh), an obedient daughter, a loving sister and a dedicated mother to three beautiful children. The family owns one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies, which is a front for an illegal drug ring that is run by Tej, Jawahar and Sangram - her brother. When she finds her husband getting sucked in too deep into the family business, she gives him an ultimatum to either leave the business or leave her and the children.
Suddenly, Tej is mysteriously attacked, her family’s lives are threatened and this changes Aarya’s life forever. She now embarks upon a quest to protect her family from rivals, discovering dark secrets about her family and the business, while getting sucked deeper into the very world she wanted to leave.
Ram Madhvani is one of the few ad filmmakers to have made a whopping impact with his very first film, “Neerja,” and expectations are high indeed from “Aarya.”
