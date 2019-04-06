MUMBAI—Swapnil Joshi is soon going to be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s daily series “Ladies Special.” The star is back on the small screen after 10 years and plays a cameo.
The actor is playing himself in the show. He will be entertaining people with his inimitable comic timing and charm. Turns out that Joshi will be seen in a ‘burqa’ until his identity is revealed by the leading ladies of the show. Meghana Nikade, played by Girija Oak, essays the role of an entrepreneur with a garment business and Joshi is going to give her a big order for garments.
Joshi said, “I’m doing Hindi mainstream television after almost 10 years or so. I was busy doing Marathi films. It’s a great feeling because you’re coming back to your roots. Deep down I’m very much a TV product, and whatever I am is thanks to television. This is what gave me my name, fame and whatever respect I’ve earned. I think I’ve done maximum work with Sony, which has been extremely instrumental in building my career and it’s like family. So, when I got a call that there’s a cameo, it was like an old friend calling, and I am just going to go ahead and do it. I’m very happy to be a part of ‘Ladies Special,’ which I think is very enriching and beyond entertainment, it’s an aspiration-based show. It gives you hope and happiness. It makes you look forward to tomorrow.”
