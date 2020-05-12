MUMBAI—The magnum opus “Bahubali,” which smashed box-office records, was later turned into a multi-episode animated series titled “Bahubali: The Lost Legends” by S.S. Rajamouli, creator of the original movies.
Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform, for the first time on Indian television presents “Bahubali: The Lost Legends” produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks on Tata Sky Fun Learn. This animated series will be available in both English and Hindi.
Filled with intrigue, war, action and adventure, this season showcases how the town of Mahishmati and its protectors face their greatest challenge as they find themselves become the targets of a mysterious new force, seeking revenge on the legendary kingdom. The season also features never-before-revealed stories about the characters from the film, including Bahubali, Bhallaladeva, Katappa and Sivagami.
The service is also available on Tata Sky Mobile App under Live TV.
