MUMBAI — Prime Video has launched the teaser of the crime drama “Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar.” Directed by the late Raj Kaushal, the series is produced by Refuel Productions and is slated to stream Nov. 3 on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.
The series marks Raj Kaushal’s last directorial venture, and stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.
Taking audiences through a prospective, yet exciting scam in the making, the slick and smoother sees Bhargav Sharma (Vicky Arora) and his friends hatch a plan to open India’s first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah. Leaving viewers with ample food for thought, the show promises to be an interesting watch as one wonders if they will get away or be caught.
