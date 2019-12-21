MUMBAI — ZEE5 recently released the teaser of “Never Kiss Your Best Friend” which has been loved by audiences across. The 10-episode series is the story that revolves around two best friends, Tanie and Sumer, who meet after five longs years. This is a story that redefines the rules of friendship.
The teaser has a fresh look and feel that has received much appreciation from audiences. The series is an adaptation of Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling novel and the chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh (both actors never made it in film but Mehta has shone on television) gives us friendship goals.
The teaser is young, fun and aesthetically shot in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.