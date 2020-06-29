MUMBAI — The television industry resumed shoots after over three months, and mid-day.com reported news from the sets of “Bhakarwadi,” “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” and “RadhaKrishn.”
Majethia drove down to the set of “Bhakarwadi” in the distant suburb of Mira Road after about 100 days. Majethia is chairman of the TV and web wing of the Indian Film & Television Producers’ Council (IFTPC), who played an active role in enabling television producers to resume shooting.
Guidelines were told to the team on the first day. Majethia had called only 30 percent of the original crew, comprising actors Bhojani, Akshay Kelkar, Akshita Mudgal and Paresh Ganatra, and a handful of technicians. As a safety measure, the studio had lockers at the entrance for everyone to remove their footwear and wear slippers provided by the makers. Umbrellas enured social distancing and the actors and technicians had to sit in the designated areas. Everyone’s temperature was checked before letting them in.
While the actors had to mandatorily wear masks and gloves when not filming a scene, the technicians always wore them and the spot boys present wore PPE kits provided by the production house.
At lunch, the unit was served packed food and they ate at their designated positions, reported the portal.
In Umergaon, Gujarat, actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Basant Bhatt shot as Krishn and Balram in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s “RadhaKrishn.” A 20-member cast and crew was taken there a week ago, for the mandatory self-quarantine. Umergaon has been a green zone throughout like many parts of Gujarat.
Aapka Colors “Choti Sarrdaarni” and Star TV will take their daily soaps on floors as well. The latter’s “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” will also be shooting with minimum workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.