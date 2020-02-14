MUMBAI — Dance reality shows have made a mark in India over the years, as have the judges. One name that tops the chart is dancer and film and stage choreographer Terence Lewis.
The dance guru has made television appearances as a guest or contestant in various dance shows and task-based shows. Lewis will be witnessed judging Sony Entertainment Television’s “India’s Best Dancer,” which is set to be air this month, along with two other judges, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapoor. He has been judge on different seasons of “Dance India Dance,” “Nach Baliye,” “Dance Champions” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Lewis said, “Dance as an art and career has seen the light of the day over the years and I am super excited to be a part of one of the best dance reality shows, “India’s Best Dancer.” It is a fresh breath of air to be back on television after years with such an amazing show.”
“We will be looking at the best of best dancers and performers from across India. I am very happy to be associated with Sony Entertainment Television, I am looking forward to meeting talents who will perform various dance styles.”
“India’s Best Dancer” will witness judges who will make sure that dance performance, glamour and attitude are all on point. The contestants will be guided under 12 mentors to perfect their moves and deliver the best performance. Lewis added, “The show is going to be judged on the basis of global standards and we are ready to explore and create India’s next best dancer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.