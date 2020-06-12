MUMBAI — ZEE5 recently dropped the second trailer of “The Casino,” which streams June 12. The web series also marks the lead actor Karanvir Bohra’s debut in the world of OTT.
In a unique method of promoting the show, Bohra has started doing live sessions on social media where he interacts with cast members and friends. The live “Casino Nights” sessions are interactive and Bohra does these on a daily basis.
Here’s what Bohra has to say, “The live Casino Nights with my fans and my closest friends have been a delight. Everyone has been so supportive, from my co- actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Mandana Karimi to Karan Wahi, Bharti, Gauahar Khan, Zarine Khan, Karan Patel and Nia Sharma.”
“We have had more than 40,000 people viewing the live stream every night and I have kept the conversation super- candid. Most nights, I do surprise my fans by getting them on video as well. There is already a lot of anticipation from fans about the show and I am looking forward to their response.”
The new trailer showcases Vicky, a reluctant heir to a billion-dollar casino, who must thwart the conspiracies of Rehana, his father’s manipulative mistress, and his other enemies to stake claim to his rightful inheritance. The 10-episode series will give a virtual walk-through into the world of glamour and glitz with a tinge of mystery and conspiracy.
‘The Casino’ is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Hardik Gajjar films. The series is all set to premiere June 12 exclusively on ZEE5.
