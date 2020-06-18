MUMBAI — Consider the material for ‘The Casino;’ picturesque Nepal as the base; a casino as the pivot; corrupt politicians; semi-nude heroines with a penchant for sleeping with everyone; drug dealers. What mountainous (pun intended) scope for a terrific and intriguing, thrills and suspense-packed plot and execution. Clever writing could have made a crackerjack thriller of this material.
But what might have been is not to be.
A high-profile and filthy-rich casino owner, Marwah (Sudhanshu Pandey), his devilish mistress, casino dancer Rehana (Mandana Karimi), his helpless wife (Gungun Uprari) and innocent daughter Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), and a seemingly good-for-nothing son Vicky (Karanvir Bohra), his assorted business partners, with corrupt politicians and cops in Kathmandu in cahoots.
Marwah is caught by wife with mistress, and she commits suicide, there are plans to bump off Marwah too. Vicky is summoned to take interest in his legacy by his dad, who after insulting him galore, says he loves him. Vicky, always dense in all matters, melts. Never mind if somewhere in the background, he is on bail for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Aarya. That angle is never ever followed up by the genius writers.
And as an aside, wonder why Nepal never took umbrage at the way Indians seemed to rule it, and widespread corruption was shown there. A thought: Why could not this serial be set somewhere in India? Nepal, in that sense, had no real link with the plot! One important character is even named Deshmukh (Rajesh Khera) and that is a Maharashtrian name!
Let us move on. “Director” Gajjar not only jumps frames from one unrelated point to another, but is convinced that a host of kisses, skin show and making out sequences are the main thing, and the plot, such as it is, is needed only to fill in the intervals between them.
And so we have endless smooches, a semi-nude “heroine” who sleeps with everyone, including father and son, a tycoon’s daughter who for no explained reason, is staying in an asylum when everyone is convinced that she is sane and a cop who continues working even after he is suspended (at the behest of a corrupt minister, played by Uday Tikekar, who is also a casino partner.
There is more. A drug dealer partner (Mantra) turns noble in the end to join forces against evil. Fake police wear sports shoes, a plainclothes female detective opens her books to the hero, falls in love with him, sleeps with him, but wears masks when giving him warnings against the baddies.
In an advanced stage of nymphomania (apart from megalomania), Rehana sleeps with almost every male except the dedicated cop we told you about. She dresses more when performing a dance in the casino than when she is summoned to a police station for interrogation. As everyone is surreptitiously video-graphing making-out scenes or romantic overtures between everyone else, videos are used as evidence of sexual duplicity. At will, the Marwah family and Rehana arrange for immediate security, and Rhea finally leaves the asylum as if he is checking out of a health-cum-holiday spa, which the asylum looks like!
But please do not be tempted to go mad so that you can be kept in that alluring venue, because the series makes bona-fide attempts to drive the viewer in that direction. Figure this out: a hero who is as brainless as an A-grade nincompoop suddenly starts ideating and leading a cop and a full team against the forces of evil like an Army officer strategically planning an operation. Never mind if his final plan is as hare-brained as everything else here.
And nothing will make you cry with frustration while laughing with derision (yes, you WILL accompany this seemingly impossible combo!) more than the climax, in an episode intellectually called “The Trojan Horse.” And the final twist is meant to shock but comes across as facetious. This nightmare of a finale episode is so funny it can be seen in isolation by scriptwriters and lay people to know how a crime series should NOT end.
The music and lyrics are amazingly incoherent, just strings of Hindi and English words literally cut-pasted together with a whole lot of “I am the Queen”-“Baby Baby”-“Bang Bang” nonsense. The music is a pale attempt to mix Bappi Lahiri and R.D. Burman. Kathmandu is shot well in parts, but they also make it look like any crowded Indian metropolis. The editing has to be an erratic slave to the lunacy in script and direction.
Every actor and actress goes through the motions. Karanvir Bohra is a disaster even in playing a dumbass nutcase who is gullible and impressionable to the extreme. Mandana Karimi tries her best, just cannot manage the scheming, sly looks, but passes muster otherwise. Sudhanshu Pandey is very sincere. Uday Tikekar as Gurung is extremely effective, and Mantra, who looks like a young Danny Denzongpa, is alright even if he tries to mimic the legend in both the negative and positive sides of his character.
My suggestion: Spend 260 minutes (yes, 10 episodes of unintentional comedy!) in a refreshing nap after reading this review. Maybe you can wake up to write a script with the same basic elements, fulfilling the potential that was missed here.
Rating: *
Produced by: Parth Gajjar & Richa Amod Sachan
Directed by: Hardik Gajjar (and Tushar Bhatia)
Written by: Deepak Pachory & Girish Dhamija
Music and lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed
Starring: Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra, Aindrita Ray, Pooja Banerjee, Dhanveer, Mantra, Rajesh Khattar, Rajesh Khera, Uday Tikekar, Mukesh Makhija, Gungun Uprari, Aarti Khetarpal, Jason Shah, Rajeev Pandey & others
