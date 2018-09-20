MUMBAI— Shantanu Maheshwari, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt and others turned up the heat at the “XXX” trailer launch on Sept. 19 at The Hard Rock Cafe. The trailer of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series was released at midnight yesterday and the evening witnessed the “sexiest” party of the season amidst the hottest cast for a web show ever!
The event was attended by the entire star cast, which also includes Ankit Gera, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, and Sneha Arun and director Ken Ghosh. The venue was lit up with neon lights and was done up with a selfie booth with kinky props and dancers. The entire cast and director Ken Ghosh also played some fun games.
Touted to be India’s first youth erotica, the web series’ trailer promises the same. Watch the trailer of "X.X.X." here.
