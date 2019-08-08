MUMBAI—In its 11th season, the much-awaited show “Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC),” has a lot in store for the viewers. This time around, the thematic tune, which is more than enough to rake up a host of emotions in the audience, will sound grander and much more impactful. What is it that will be different about this tune?
For starters, composer duo Ajay-Atul have added their special touch to this iconic tune. The “KBC” tune is etched in the minds of the audience for years. In fact, it is more an emotion that people relate to than a tune. This season, the tune is just the beginning for a grander show!
Said Ajay-Atul, “It’s an honor for us to be associated with an iconic show like “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” When we were approached for the “KBC” tune, the question for us was not what we can do with it, but how much leap we can take with a melody that has already been etched in the minds of millions. But we are happy with the new flavor that we have managed to infuse in the tune – it has an orchestral symphony that makes the original melody sound more epic and magnificent. We hope that this composition strikes a chord with the audience just like the original one did.”
