MUMBAI — ZEE5 announced the trailer of “The Casino” featuring Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray and Dhanveer Singh in pivotal roles. The show streams from Jun. 12.
The trailer highlights the glamorous life of the casino and features Karanvir Bohra, who is seen essaying the role of the reluctant heir. Mandana Karimi, the queen who has been ruling the heart of the king and by hook or crook, wants to be the winner, has her eyes only on the jackpot.
The show is a package of revenge, lust and drama. In this gamble of being the righteous owner of The Casino, the queen, the king and heir will wager into a feud that will decide the fate of the crown.
“I am super thrilled that the fans are finally getting a show as glamorous as the cast, and the narrative will revolve around the reluctant heir who will find his way to the throne. “The Casino” is an edge-of-your-seat thriller and the stakes will get higher with every episode. I hope the viewers tune in to ZEE5 Jun. 12,” said Bohra.
“This is one of the most exciting ventures that I have been a part of, where I have evolved as an actor. My character will set the rules of this gamble, and since I am the queen, I am here not only to play, but to win the game. I am the soul of the Casino. I am beyond electrified for the show to release and cannot wait for the fans to watch the show,” added Mandana Karimi.
“I am super thrilled for my character in the show and I am sporting a salt-and- pepper look for it, which will be new and interesting for my fans. I hope the viewers enjoy the trailer, which is a glimpse into the glamorous world of The Casino,” stated Sudhanshu Pandey.
This 10-episode series gives a virtual walk through the world of glamour and glitz with a tinge of mystery and conspiracy. “The Casino” is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Hardik Gajjar Films.
The makers have just released a song filmed on Karimi. Just like the show, the song too is shot in the casino, wherein we see Mandana perform sensual and sexy moves. The lyrics hint towards a twist in the storyline.
Talking about the song, Karimi said, “I am glad that I got an opportunity to perform on a song that is so strong, just like my character in the show. I would say that the song somewhere is an insight into my character. I hope the audience enjoys it too, I had great fun while shooting it.” Sung by Bhoomi Trivedi along with Shannon K, the lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed and the music is produced by Poonam.
