MUMBAI—One of the first things we notice in a person is the smile. But what if the person doesn’t like his own smile? This is the story of the lead actor of Sony Entertainment Television’s recently-launched show “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.” Mudit Nayar, the new chocolate boy of television. Seen as Yogi in the show, he shared that he does not like his smile because of his “front rabbit teeth peeping out every time he smiles.”
Although he has always received huge compliments on his smile, Nayar used to avoid smiling. Said Nayar, “Yes, it is true that I was never a fan of my smile. In most of my pictures, I carry a light smile with my teeth not visible to ensure that the bunny teeth don’t ruin my picture. A lot of people have told me that I have an adorable smile, but I have never been convinced enough to smile broadly. I finally decided to get my teeth corrected. But to my astonishment, one of the reasons that I was selected for this role was because of my smile. So, it, in fact, is lucky for me. I do like to smile now, but I am always conscious and keep my lips sealed.”
“Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein” is Yogi’s love story. He is hearing-impaired, yet full of life and enthusiasm. His family is looking for a suitable match for him. For what happens after that, watch the weekdays show on Sony Entertainment Television.
