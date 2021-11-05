diwali look

Prateik Chaudhary. (Prashant Golecha photo)

MUMBAI—Here are some celebs who became hits on social media during Diwali:

Prateik Chaudhary: Traditional looks cool on him and he represents Youngistan!

Pragati Mehra: The ladylike elegance wins our heart

Delnaaz Irani: Cool look with beau Percy always rocks

Hasaz Zaidi:  He shines always in acting and in looks

Himanshu Malhotra: The perfect couple vibes

Nyrraa M. Banerji:  Awesomeness personified

Sham Mashalkar: The perfect family man look

Shiny Doshi: The Diva look with a Midas touch

Nishant Malkhani: The most eligible bachelor’s traditional avtar

Sharad Malhotra: Marriages are made in heaven look

Ridhiema Tiwari: The sensational traditional look

Rajit Dev: Simplicity has got a new color

