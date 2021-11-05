MUMBAI—Here are some celebs who became hits on social media during Diwali:
Prateik Chaudhary: Traditional looks cool on him and he represents Youngistan!
Pragati Mehra: The ladylike elegance wins our heart
Delnaaz Irani: Cool look with beau Percy always rocks
Hasaz Zaidi: He shines always in acting and in looks
Himanshu Malhotra: The perfect couple vibes
Nyrraa M. Banerji: Awesomeness personified
Sham Mashalkar: The perfect family man look
Shiny Doshi: The Diva look with a Midas touch
Nishant Malkhani: The most eligible bachelor’s traditional avtar
Sharad Malhotra: Marriages are made in heaven look
Ridhiema Tiwari: The sensational traditional look
Rajit Dev: Simplicity has got a new color
