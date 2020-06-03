MUMBAI — ShortsTV, the world’s first 24/7 channel dedicated to short films, is back with the 2020 edition of its indigenous Best of India Short Film Festival, allowing filmmakers to submit entries online. Now in its third edition and having received over 1000 entries already, the Festival allows Indian filmmakers a chance to showcase their craft and creativity to the global audience.
Established with a goal to honor and recognize the exceptional work of Indian filmmakers and opening new opportunities for them, the Festival shortlists the top five films from the entries. These shortlisted films will be winning a theatrical release in Hollywood, which qualifies them for Oscar consideration. The five shortlisted films also receive prizes totaling $2,500 and are eligible for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.
Commenting on the occasion, Carter Pilcher, chief executive, ShortsTV, said, “Indian filmmakers have unparalleled creativity and deserve global recognition. We created the ShortsTV Best of India Short Film Festival as a launching pad to give the best Indian short filmmakers a shot at Oscar recognition. India’s filmmakers so far have been shut out of the competition. That’s starting to change. We have seen some amazing films during the first two editions of the Festival, and have gotten a great response so far for the 2020 edition and are seeing some films that might break out. It’s exciting.”
Winners of the 2019 edition were “Half Full,” featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Vikrant Massey, and “Counterfeit Kunkoo,” written and directed by Reema Sengupta. The other shortlisted movies that qualified for Oscar consideration include “Unfamiliar” by Rahat Jain and “Maya” by Vikas Chandra. Subscribers can watch and enjoy the previous year’s shortlisted and winning short films on ShortsTV.
To be eligible for the competition, entries need to be “narrative” live action short films with a total running time of 40 minutes or less, where eitherin the writer, director or producer is from India and the film’s final form is in High Definition (HD) or DCP.
July 15 is the last date for submission and winners will be announced on ShortsTV television and social media platforms in August. Filmmakers can visit https://filmfreeway.com/BestofIndiaShortFilmFestival for more details.
