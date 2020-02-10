MUMBAI — MX Player has joined hands with not one but three prominent creative minds for its Original Series, “Pawan & Pooja.”
Siddharth P. Malhotra, who is acclaimed for “Hichki,” Shaad Ali, who won hearts with “Saathiya” and “Bunty Aur Babli,” and director Ajay Bhuyan are helming this project. The relationship drama explores the lives of three couples – all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja, who at different stages of their lives discover that their love is indeed conditional, breakable and questionable.
An ensemble cast is essaying the roles of Pawan and Pooja, like veterans Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepti Naval, Sharman Joshi and Gul Panag and young heartthrobs Taaruk Raina and Natasha Bharadwaj.
Director, writer and executive producer Malhotra has showcased love, relationships and changes in ideologies in ways that are complex yet relatable. Having conceptualized and created this series, he said, “The show is about love and relationships and what they mean to three different generations. All three stories have been drawn from real-life experiences of people, and questions the concept of love and says that love is not idealistic, let’s be realistic. Life is not black and white anymore, it’s grey. The show basically deals with the grey shades of life.”
Along with Malhotra, Ali has also created the show. New-age love stories seem to be his forte. He said, “The stories and the situations are so real, they could be anybody’s. It’s a story about couples and love, but it will show you a very different aspect of it. Every single character is superbly etched out, and each of the actors has just taken it to another level. It’s their show, really.”
Ajay Bhuyan added, “When in a relationship, it’s never the superficial things about each other that will make a relationship last. It’s always the small things, the intricacies of a couple’s know-how that make a relationship last.”
The show airs Feb. 14. Angela Krislinzki has shot a peppy music video for the series.
