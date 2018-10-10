MUMBAI—ChuChu TV, the world’s most popular YouTube channel for kids, has notched up yet another record with three videos crossing the One billion views mark. The “ChuChu TV Johnny Johnny Yes Papa” video has more than 1.5 billion views, the “ChuChu TV Surprise Eggs Old McDonald” video has more than one billion views and the latest video from ChuChu TV to cross the one billion views is the “ChuChu TV Phonics Song with two words.”
This is the first time for a YouTube channel in the kids and family genre to have achieved this distinction, and it is a first for a YouTube channel originated in India to achieve this feat across all genres. It is pertinent to note that only five international music superstars (Shakira, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift) have 3 or more videos that have crossed the one billion views mark. ChuChu TV now joins this elite club.
Based in Chennai and originated in 2013, ChuChu TV has 10 YouTube channels offering songs, stories, nursery rhymes and pre-school learning modules for kids starring its iconic characters ChuChu, ChaCha, Chika, Chiku, and Mr.Harlo.
“It's a very proud moment for all of us at ChuChu TV and is a testimony to our understanding of our audience. Our focus has always been quality content, and it's heartening to see the world embrace ChuChu TV so wholeheartedly. These milestones motivate us to do more, bringing joy and learning to babies and preschoolers around the world,” said VinothChandar, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of ChuChu TV.
ChuChu TV was nominated recently for the 8thAnnual Streamy Awards in the kids and family category. The very popular Streamy Awards honors the best creators in online video. The 8th Annual Streamy Awards, produced by Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions, will take place on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, and will stream live on YouTube.
With more than 20 billion-plus views and 30 million subscribers, ChuChu TV’s channels are one of the fastest growing YouTube channels in the world, garnering around 20 million views a day and adding close to 50,000 subscribers a day. The brand garners a global audience and is watched across more than 75 countries. USA, India, and Philippines are the top 3 territories for ChuChu TV. The brand has now forayed into Licensing and Merchandising space and has tied up with Dream Theatre, India’s foremost brand and licensing representation agency, to launch the global licensing programme across toys and games, apparel, publishing, back to school and allied categories.
