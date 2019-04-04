MUMBAI—The dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 3” on Sony Entertainment Television, this weekend, will have Suniel Shetty to take the entertainment quotient a few notches higher.
After the performance of 7-year-old Shaksham from Chandigarh and his Super Guru Vaibhav on “Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta” from Shetty’s film “Hera Pheri,” Shaksham being the storyteller had interesting questions to ask Shetty on fitness. He then challenged him for a tug of war with all the other kids. ‘Anna’ Shetty being a sport, went head-on for the dare. But even the action hero could not stand in front of the ‘Super se Upar’ dancer kids.
The actor will be seen motivating all contestants to perform their best and explain how to take defeat with grace. He will also be seen dancing and playing games with the kids.
