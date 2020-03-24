MUMBAI — With just a few days to go for Zee Cine Awards 2020, temperatures have already begun to rise with so many audiences sitting at home! Over the years, the star-studded award show has witnessed some spectacular performances and iconic moments that have been engraved in the minds of every movie aficionado.
This year too, viewers are in for a treat as some of the biggest stars will set the stage ablaze with their acts. In fact, everyone will also witness their favorite Zee TV actors Shraddha Arya, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Kanika Mann taking over the red carpet and playing some fun games with these celebrities.
In fact, it is the first time that Arya, Mann and Malkani tried their hands at hosting,. While each celebrity stopped at their booths to play the exciting game that they had planned, the three actors also made sure that they get some interesting gossip from the stars.
Talking about this, Arya who plays Preeta in “Kundali Bhagya,” said, “This was the first time that I hosted a red carpet event,and I am glad that Zee Cine Awards gave me this opportunity. The entire experience was awesome, surreal and enriching. As an artiste, it is important to experiment and to keep on reinventing yourself, and hosting has been on my mind for some time now. It gives you the opportunity to think on your feet, be spontaneous and do something different. I hope my fans will enjoy seeing me in a very different avatar, asking the stars some quirky and Taapmaan badhane waale (temperature-raising) questions.”
Malkani, who plays Akshat Jindal in “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega,” also mentioned, "Hosting one of the biggest award show’s red carpet, that too as a first- time assignment, is a huge deal. And I must say, I was a little nervous initially. But as soon as I spoke to a few actors, I started enjoying it. Interacting with these celebrities on the red carpet needs to be no different than having a light-hearted chat with a friend. I had the best time at Zee Cine Awards and I will always cherish that night.”
Mann, who plays Guddan in Zee TV’s “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega,” said, “It was an amazing event and I am thankful to Zee TV for the opportunity to host the red carpet. I always wanted to get into anchoring, but was afraid of holding that microphone and handing everything all by myself. I never thought I could be so spontaneous, it was my first experience hosting a show and it was super fun. It was so amazing interacting with all my favorite actors.”
“I used to think I will have to get into movies to meet them all, but here I was, posing funny questions to them. All these actors have inspired me in one way or the other. I have always been a fan of Rajkummar Rao, and I feel blessed that I could talk to him one-on-one and share screen space with him. He is so polite and spontaneous that he won my heart once again. Then of course, our beauties—Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Taapsee, Ananya Panday—I was enthralled seeing their beauty, they are beautiful inside out, It was a great learning experience for me overall.”
Zee Cine Awards 2020 is set to be an entertaining night for viewers with special performances by Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu will also bring the house down. The show airs March 28.
