MUMBAI—A new App that has caught the internet community by surprise is spreading like wildfire, and this photo editing App has become the new sensation, being tried by film and television actors trying it, posting pictures of what they might look like in their old age!
&TV’s “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain”’s favorite Angoori Bhabhi to the hot and suave wedding planner Bunty from “Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape” have all tried the photo filter, and their pictures are hilariously funny!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.