MUMBAI—Television actress Shilpa Shinde said on Feb. 5 that she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket in Mumbai.
Asked if she will be contesting from Mumbai, she told the media: "Yeah. Right now, I am joining the party. Later, I will get a clear picture from (where) I am going to fight."
Shilpa Shinde earned famed after playing Angoori Bhabhi on popular TV show "Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain." She then participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 11" and emerged winner.
She worked as Googly Devi in Sunil Grover's cricket-based web series "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan."
Shinde said there will be a formal announcement about her joining the party.
Asked why she chose the Congress, she said: "I don't know, but my father was also in Congress. He was a good friend of Sharad Pawar and Sushil Kumar Shinde."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.