MUMBAI—Sandeepa Dhar has been on a theater performance tour. She is playing the lead in “The London Westside Story,” and her character is called Maria. They are performing at London’s prestigious Rose Theatre and will be doing their 175th show soon.
Dhar said, “It’s been an absolutely amazing experience. The stage gets the best out of you. It highlights every single thing that you do, and nothing is hidden. The crew is great and we will soon be doing our 175th show. It’s my fifth trip to London, and I always fall in love with this place. We performed at Paris before coming to London, and it is indeed a worthy experience to perform at such cities. Almost all the shows were House-Full. The crowd here is really appreciating and encouraging. It’s been an absolute honor.”
