MUMBAI — The rain song remains one of the most melodious genres in film music. From the 1949 “Barsaat” to songs of today, a wet melody usually has weight.
TV celebs from “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratiggya 2” and “Anupamaa” choose their favorite rain ditties and explain their choices:
Asmita Sharma (Amma-ji of “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”)
“My favorite rain song is “Rimjhim Gire Saawan” from “Manzil.” This song is very romantic. The music is so soothing and the lyrics are soul-touching.”
Parvati Sehgal (Komal of “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”)
“My favorite song is “Nahin Saamne” from “Taal.” This is a lovely song by A. R. Rahman. He created a beautiful melody which is perfect for monsoons. This song gives me butterflies and makes my heart flutter.”
Nidhi Shah (Kinjal of “Anupamaa”)
“I don’t have one favorite, I have quite a few. The first would be “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from “Mohra.” I love it because it is my childhood’s first rain song that I heard and also because Raveena Tandon looked so hot in it. Second would be “Kabhi Jo Badal Barse” from “Jackpot.” I listen to this song while going to work. It reminds me of all the good moments spent with my loved one.”
Alpana Buch (Baa of “Anupamaa”)
“My favorite rain song is “Bole Re Papihara” from “Guddi.” I always remember this song when it’s raining, because this song not just explains romance in the monsoon in a poetic way but it also talks about our life, where we are always searching for happiness. There is always an urge, craving and thirst for happiness, and till the time we have this thirst, our life has a meaning. I am lucky to be loved by my near and dear ones, who, like the rain, keep me drenched in their love, care and affection. Always keep that thirst, that urge for love intact. It’s this thirst that attracts the rain of love in your life.”
Paras Kalnawat (Samar Shah of “Anupamaa”)
“My favorite monsoon song is “Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua” from “Shree 420.” I love this song because I am an old soul. I love old songs and movies. And the reasons why I love it is because of the way it was shot and the lyrics and music are so good. This song reminds me of the umbrella moment and the beautiful monsoon.”
Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah of “Anupamaa”)
“I love “Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho” from the movie “Hanste Zakhm.” It was filmed on Navin Nischol and Priya Rajvansh. I think it is one of the most unbelievably melodious and romantic songs ever produced and sung. If you listen to the song while driving with your partner or someone you love, I think there cannot be a better feeling of romance or an enhanced love for the monsoon season and the rain.”
Muskan Bamne (Sweety of “Anupamaa”)
“My favourite song is “Koi Ladki Hai” from “Dil To Pagal Hai.” I love this song because it just fills your heart with a different kind of energy, there is a different feel to the song, and the way it has been sung and shot is just awesome.”
5 other famous love songs:
“Kaate Nahin Kat-te” (“Mr. India”)
“Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi” (“Chori Chori”)
“Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si” (“Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi”)
“Haaye Haaye Yeh Majboori” (“Roti Kapada Aur Makaan”)
“Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” (“Ajanabee”)
