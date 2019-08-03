MUMBAI—Rudhraksh Jaiswal is one of the talented child actors in the Hindi television circuit, who in his limited time presence on screen has been able to garner attention of the audience.
Jaiswal started getting various acting offers for various serials and commercials, and his big and dream break came through Star Plus’ hit magnum opus “Mahabharata” in the year 2013, wherein Jaiswal was selected carefully after a stringent auditioning process for the role of Sahadeva, the youngest of the Pandavas.
After the show, Jaiswal is getting many acting offers but is being choosy as he wants to balance both acting and studies equally. But now, another feather in his cap is his bagging a Hollywood film “Dhaka,” with an opportunity to work with Chris Hemsworth. The latter forged a deep bond with Jaiswal and gave a perfect send-off for him and invited him at his home in Australia as well. Jaiswal is now looking forward to reunite with Hemsworth during the promotions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.