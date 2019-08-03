MUMBAI—Mythological shows in India have always managed to captivate the audiences with numerous unheard and fascinating tales of the Gods. Despite the tales being told and retold to a vast and varied audience, these ancient epics have always managed to give a stiff competition to any other form of fictional dramas.
After enjoying a successful run of mythological shows like “Jai Santoshi Maa” and “Paramavatar Shri Krishna,” &TV now brings you “Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram.”
An incarnation of the powerful and supreme Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman was created as the most powerful being on earth with a certain purpose and potential. Defining this purpose while giving viewers a glimpse of the tale between Lord Shiva and the evil Ravan, the show will narrate the story of Lord Hanuman’s origin. It is set to take the viewers on an interesting mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravan’s reign of terror.
“Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram” is a fresh perspective on one of the greatest Indian Gods. It depicts the unexplored side of Lord Hanuman while conveying relevant, contemporary messages.
