MUMBAI — The popular TV hunk Buneet Kapoor will be joining the cast as Shiv’s brother in “Manmohini 2,” which has kicked off recently with a brand-new twist—a 20-year-leap. The new characters of Shiv (played by Karam Rajpal), Ananya
(played by Vaishnavi Takkar) and Mohini (played by Reyhnaa Pandit) have already caught attention and the current romantic track between Shiv and
Ananya has got their fans hooked.
However, the makers are gearing up to entertain their viewers with yet another surprise. A new character, Amar, is set to enter the fray and shake up everything that seemed to be going in favour of Shiv and Ananya.
The talented Buneet Kapoor, who has played integral roles across many shows on
television, has been roped in for the role of Amar. Being Ram and Siya’s son and
Shiv’s younger brother, Amar will be shown as a positive character in the beginning, but the viewers will see his true intentions emerge as the story unfolds.
Talking about his role, Kapoor revealed, “I am really excited about this opportunity. I chose this part because it is different from the roles I have played until now. My character is well-defined and has shades of grey and I am really kicked about playing such an interesting role. I am grateful to Zee TV for giving me this opportunity and I will give my best to my audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.