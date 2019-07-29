MUMBAI—When it comes to making moolah, television serial makers as a community do not even spare the Gods! However, with a potentially promising new idea, this one seems interesting in theory, even if not pre-planned!
&TV launched its magnum opus, “Paramavatar Shri Krishna” two years ago, taking viewers through the fascinating chronicles of Gokul ke Nandlal (Gokul’s Nandlal) or Krishna as a child. The spirited and mischievous ‘makhan chor’ captured hearts across the nation to become one of the most beloved characters on current television. It was naturally assumed that Krishna would annihilate his evil maternal uncle, Kans, at the finite end of the show.
But “Paramavatar Shri Krishna” is instead set to take a 20-year leap, presenting what they are claiming is “For the very first time on Indian television, the “Mahabharat” from Krishna’s perspective!” The leap will trace Lord Krishna’s teachings and important lessons during the epic tale of “Mahabharat,” exhibiting his pivotal role in the battle of Kurukshetra – one of the greatest wars in the history of mankind.
Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show will take a leap Jul. 30 and will continue to beam as a weekday show.
After the leap, “Paramavatar Shri Krishna” will present the teachings and life lessons of Lord Krishna through five important chapters depicting the philosophical discourse and explaining the impermanence of life. Commencing from Lord Krishna’s encounter with the unbeatable and evil Jarasandh, the story will traverse through the crucial points of Lakhshagreh, Draupadi Swayamvar, the Paanch Pati drama, Nar aur Narayan ki Katha, and Indraprastha, while also exploring the back stories of all the incidents that led to the epic battle.
Speaking about the next phase of the storyline, Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej of Peninsula Pictures said in a media statement, “It is a well-known fact that Krishna has been the core to the epic story of Mahabharata. Many of his battles and his philosophical teachings are illustrated and presented as discourses in the Bhagavad Gita. Krishna took birth at the end of Dwapar Yug to cleanse the earth of ‘adharma (evil).’ He vanquished many evil forces and the 18-day war of “Mahabharata” was like a climax of sorts in Krishna’s life. The “Mahabharat” has never been seen from Krishna’s perspective, it has been always told as the story of the Pandavs and the Kauravs. Depicting this epic tale from Krishna’s perspective gives us a unique opportunity to explain the reasons and philosophy behind the incidents of the ‘Mahabharat.’”
Lord Krishna’s role will be essayed by popular television actor Ssudeep Sahir, who is all set to make his debut in mythological genre. Talking about his role, Sahir said, “Mythology as a genre has always had a captive audience. The timeless tales of Krishna connect with audiences across all age groups and his teachings hold relevance even today. Each one of us has grown up listening to them. I am a strong devotee and follower of Lord Krishna’s teachings, and when I got this opportunity to portray the Lord himself, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. It has been a wonderful experience shooting with the team and I am eagerly looking forward to my audience response to my portrayal of such a supreme personality on screen.”
