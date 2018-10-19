MUMBAI—It’s almost wedding season and Vindhya Tiwari is about to tie the knot with Neel Motwani. Tiwari said, “It is truly a match made in heaven because even our kundalis (horoscopes) matched perfectly, 29.5 of 36 to be precise. In fact, everyone always tells us how much they adore our pairing!” Traditionally, at elast 18 ‘gun’ or virtues should match of 36 for a couple to be compatible. (As per Vedic principles, the most important aspects covered under these relate to mental compatibility, the Mangalik dosh, the durability of the proposed relationship, the tendencies that are contrary to each other, commonness of their attitude and approach, children, overall health, sexual compatibility and others.)
The couple started out as friends and their closeness is now blossoming into marriage. Vindhya said, “Neel would always be there to support me and come and surprise me on the sets. He’s met my family on several occasions before we even got together and they all loved him. Once when my parents were visiting me, we all went out for dinner and Neel was kind enough to drop them off. After that, both my parents really believed Neel would be the one for me.”
Motwani added, “Vindhya and I connect on several levels. We are both very spiritual and have our faith very close to us. We have and also plan to go to several pilgrimages together. I am a big movie junkie and we spend several hours just talking about those. I feel at my best around her and so does she. She checks all the boxes I didn’t even I know I had when I was looking for a partner!”
He added, “We both are also huge animal lovers. Both of us have had pets growing up, and they’re a huge part of my growing-up years. We are always looking for ways to help them and use our platform to make others more aware on the issues revolving around animals.”
Tiwari has acted in hit shows and is known for her role in “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?” on Star Plus as Vidya and “Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo” and “Sasural Simar Ka.” Motwani was a part of &TV’s “Waaris” and is also known for his role on “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” as Neel. He was also previously seen in “Bade Acche Lagte Hai” and is a gifted singer, guitarist and keyboard player.
