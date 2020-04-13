MUMBAI — April 14 is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, to celebrate the birth of one of most exceptional leaders in Indian history, who rallied a revolution and became a voice to reckon with – Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Reverently called ‘Babasaheb,’ his life and legacy have been an inspiration for many.
This Ambedkar Jayanti, his 129th birth anniversary, &TV launches the “Ek Desh Ek Awaaz” initiative, to pay a special tribute to Babasaheb and his vision of a unified India. As a part of this initiative, the channel urges everyone to come together for Bheem Vandana and pay special homage to Babasaheb on that day.
Considered as the architect of the Indian constitution, Dr Ambedkar was a leader par excellence. Here’s what &TVs artistes had to say about the great man who charted the course of the country, to become a nation unified by one constitution.
Prasad Jawade:“Dr B.R. Ambedkar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of one nation and one constitution. His teachings and philosophy still resonate with Indians across the country, even today.”
Neha Joshi: “Babasaheb truly was a visionary leader. Today, a lot of credit goes to him for the way our nation has progressed. He not only brought people together but also got them to take collective action towards all forms of suppression. On Ambedkar Jayanti, let us all come together to pay our respect to Babasaheb.”
Jagannath Nivangune: “Dr Ambedkar was truly a leader par excellence. His work has touched and impacted the lives of all Indians.”
Sneha Wagh: “Babasaheb has been an inspiration to many. His ability to challenge and mobilize a revolution that redefined democracy for the Indian soil made him one of the greatest leaders of our times.”
Rohitashv Gour: “Dr B. R. Ambedkar was a great visionary. His only dream was to make our country as one unified nation through various social and economic reforms and, of course, through the writing of the Indian constitution.”
