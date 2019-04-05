MUMBAI—Star Plus’ popular show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” is gaining a lot of traction among the audience. The current track of the show revolves around Kullfi participating in a singing reality show. Also, while we have seen filmmaking insights within films, over here, we get insights into the making of television shows within another. Off late, there have also been many new entries in the show, which have peaked the drama quotient.
The latest entry in the show is TV host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra, who also runs a couple of Bollywood chat shows and was last seen in the movie “Baazaar.” He is playing the role of a reality show host and will be all dressed up. Chhabra said, “I am very excited to be a part of “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala” since this show has been topping the TRP charts week by week and is a very fresh show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.